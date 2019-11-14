homicide investigation

Philadelphia police open homicide investigation in death of 2-year-old

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have opened a homicide investigation into the death of a 2-year-old boy in Oxford Circle, authorities said Thursday.

On Tuesday night, police were called to a home in the 5900 block of Shisler Street for a report of an unresponsive child.



When officers arrived, they tried to resuscitate the toddler and transferred him to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children.

The child was pronounced dead at about 6:20 p.m.

The medical examiner released an autopsy report which details blunt force trauma injuries. The cause of death has been ruled a homicide.



Homicide detectives are working on the investigation, but no arrests have been made.
