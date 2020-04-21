Police search for jewelry store burglar in North Philadelphia

Suspect wanted in connection with jewelry store robbery: 22nd District Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police in the 22nd District are looking for a burglar who targeted a North Philadelphia jewelry store Monday.

An unknown black male gained entry to a jewelry store around 10:30 a.m. located on the 2600 block of Germantown Avenue.

Police released new video that shows the suspect wanted in connection with the incident.

Once inside, the suspect took several pieces of gold jewelry from display cases, and fled in an unknown direction, investigators said.

The male suspect is described as by police: Black male, 45-50 years-of-age, facial hair, wearing a hooded sweatshirt and white sneakers.

If you recognize him or have any information regarding the incident you are asked to contact 22nd district police at 215-686-3093 or call 911.

