Police: 3 kids injured in West Philadelphia shooting, 1 critically

WEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police are investigating a triple shooting that has left a 8 year old, a 16 year old and a 15 year old injured in West Philadelphia.

It happened just before 8 p.m. near the intersection of 60th and Ludlow streets.

Police said the 8 year old was shot in the face, the 16 year old was shot in the foot and the 15 year old was shot in the hip.

All three victims were taken to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

There is no word on what sparked the shooting

No arrests have been made as of this time.

