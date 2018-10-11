A 71-year-old man fired a shotgun at a 70-year-old man in North Philadelphia, police say.It happened around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday on the 2300 block of Ridge Avenue.When officers arrived, they found the 70-year-old victim with pellets from the shotgun embedded in his face and head.He was taken to Temple University Hospital in stable condition.Witnesses helped identify the 71-year-old man with the shotgun. They found him across the street in a third floor apartment.He was taken into custody.A motive for the shooting has not been determined.------