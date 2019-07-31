Police: 9-year-old boy drowned while on camp trip at Sahara Sam's in New Jersey

WEST BERLIN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A 9-year-old boy drowned while on a camp trip at a New Jersey water park, police confirmed Wednesday.The victim is identified as Hersh Meilech Grossman of Brooklyn, New York.Police said Grossman was visiting Sahara Sam's, located on the 500 block of Route 73 in West Berlin, Camden County, with his camp Belzer Talmud Torah.According to authorities, the water park had been rented out and there were several groups on site, totaling 750 to 800 children and adults.Officers responded to Sahara Sam's around 7:30 p.m. for a report of a child experiencing cardiac arrest.Upon arrival, officers were directed to an outside pool where lifeguards were performing CPR on the boy; police said Grossman had been removed from the pool and was unconsciousLifesaving efforts were continued by police, West Berlin Fire Department and Berlin EMS.The young boy was transported to Virtua Voorhees Hospital where he was pronounced dead.On Tuesday, a spokesperson with Sahara Sam's said, "We are completing a thorough review of the incident and are working with local authorities."