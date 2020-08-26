Philadelphia police car set on fire outside of 3rd District police station, officials say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia police car was set on fire early Wednesday, officials say.

It happened sometime overnight at 11th and Wharton streets in South Philadelphia, just outside of the 3rd District station.

The front bumper of the police vehicle was charred and the tires were slashed.

Witnesses told police that someone rode away from the area on a bike.
There were no injuries reported.

Police are investigating to see if Wednesday morning's incident is connected to the recent series of fires involving police cars across the city approximately one month ago.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the police.
