Camden County police officer injured after crashing their cruiser into another car

Officials say the officer was responding to a 'shots fired' call when the crash occurred.
CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A Camden County police officer and one other person are injured in an early morning crash.

Police say the officer was responding to a 'shots fired' call on the 1200 block of Kaighn Avenue around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

Officials say while in route to the scene, the officer crashed into a civilian car near the intersection of Mount Ephraim Avenue and Kaighn Avenue.

Both the officer and civilian victim were taken to Cooper Medical Center and are expected to be okay.

Police say the officer's cruiser had it lights and sirens on when the crash occurred.

The crash remains under investigation.
