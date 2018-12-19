Police: Deliveryman stole packages from residences

KEANSBURG, N.J. (WPVI) --
Police in Monmouth County say a deliveryman made some pickups he wasn't supposed to.

Keansburg police charged William Tindall III with theft last week.

They say the 25-year-old Jersey City resident was working for Last Mile Delivery, an Elizabeth-based company that contracts with Amazon.

A homeowner provided surveillance video to police that allegedly showed a driver placing a package on her porch, then returning to steal other packages.

A borough worker later told police about several opened packages left in a garbage can. Some allegedly belonged to the woman who had reported the earlier theft and others were from surrounding towns.

Detectives tracked them to the delivery company, which identified Tindall.

A phone number for Tindall couldn't be found, and court personnel didn't say whether he had retained an attorney.
