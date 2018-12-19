Police: Deliveryman stole packages from residences

Police in Monmouth County say a deliveryman made some pickups he wasn't supposed to.Keansburg police charged William Tindall III with theft last week.They say the 25-year-old Jersey City resident was working for Last Mile Delivery, an Elizabeth-based company that contracts with Amazon.A homeowner provided surveillance video to police that allegedly showed a driver placing a package on her porch, then returning to steal other packages.A borough worker later told police about several opened packages left in a garbage can. Some allegedly belonged to the woman who had reported the earlier theft and others were from surrounding towns.Detectives tracked them to the delivery company, which identified Tindall.A phone number for Tindall couldn't be found, and court personnel didn't say whether he had retained an attorney.------