Police: Driver surrenders in Gloucester Twp. hit-and-run that killed teen

GLOUCESTER TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- A 66-year-old man has been charged in connection to the hit-and-run crash that killed a teenager in Gloucester Township, New Jersey.It happened just after 8 p.m. Tuesday on the 2000 block of Sicklerville Road.Police were called to the scene for the report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.Once on the location, police found the 18-year-old male victim and took him to Jefferson Washington Township Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.As authorities were investigating and following up on leads, they said the driver, identified as Bruce Bennett of Franklinville, turned himself in.Bennett has been charged with Leaving the Scene of a Motor Vehicle Accident Resulting in Death.He was released pending his next court appearance in accordance with bail reform guidelines, police said.The name of the victim has not been released.