Police: Girl, 12, tried to leave Target with $482 worth of unpaid items

A 12-year-old girl from Philadelphia is in trouble with the law after police say she attempted to leave Target with $482 worth of unpaid merchandise.

It happened over the weekend at the Target located on 857 Baltimore Pike.

Police say the girl was observed placing items in a cart, proceeding through self-checkout and then allegedly bagged items without making payment.

The girl was released to her mother and will be petitioned through juvenile court for retail theft.
