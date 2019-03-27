Police: Girl, 12, tried to leave Target with $482 worth of unpaid items

SPRINGFIELD, Pa. (WPVI) -- A 12-year-old girl from Philadelphia is in trouble with the law after police say she attempted to leave Target with $482 worth of unpaid merchandise.It happened over the weekend at the Target located on 857 Baltimore Pike.Police say the girl was observed placing items in a cart, proceeding through self-checkout and then allegedly bagged items without making payment.The girl was released to her mother and will be petitioned through juvenile court for retail theft.