Police ID suspect in Wilmington ride-share driver murder

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Police have identified the suspect in last Thursday's murder of a ride-share driver in Wilmington, Delaware.

Police say the suspect is 23-year-old Michael Toombs of Chester.

He's now wanted on charges of first degree murder.

Police say Toombs killed 42-year-old Roger Williams of Newark along Simca Lane outside the Dorjul Apartments.

Authorities haven't said if he was taking a Lyft as a passenger at the time of the murder.
