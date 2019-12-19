WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Police have identified the suspect in last Thursday's murder of a ride-share driver in Wilmington, Delaware.
Police say the suspect is 23-year-old Michael Toombs of Chester.
He's now wanted on charges of first degree murder.
Police say Toombs killed 42-year-old Roger Williams of Newark along Simca Lane outside the Dorjul Apartments.
Authorities haven't said if he was taking a Lyft as a passenger at the time of the murder.
Police ID suspect in Wilmington ride-share driver murder
