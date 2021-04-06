Man killed while walking in Old City; multiple shootings across Philadelphia in 12 hours

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10490104" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Philadelphia police provide update on deadly shooting in Old City on April 5, 2021.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was killed while walking in the Old City section of Philadelphia in a violent night across the city that saw three others fatally shot and more injured.Jhalil Shands, 25, and his girlfriend were walking near 3rd and Chestnut streets around 9:30 p.m. Monday when gunfire rang out, police said.According to authorities, four men jumped out of a van and unleashed a barrage of bullets near the Science History Institute in the heart of Old City. At least 27 shell casings were fired.Shands was struck in the chest and died at the scene."It's very rare that we have shootings in this particular area. This victim was shot many, many times. As far as I know, there were no words exchanged, no robbery, no fight. So it appears they jumped out of this vehicle targeting this 25-year-old victim," said Chief Inspector Scott Small with the Philadelphia Police Department.According to Small, all four suspects fired shots at the victim.Police believe the suspects got away in a gold or silver minivan with Maryland tags.The bloodshed in the city did not stop there.Philadelphia police officers were scattered across the city Monday night into Tuesday morning due to multiple shootings.Earlier in the night, police said a 41-year-old man and a 50-year-old man were shot around 5 p.m. on the 6100 block of Carpenter Street. Both men are listed in stable condition.A man was injured in a shooting on the 1200 block of Parrish Street in North Philadelphia just after 6:30 p.m.Arriving officers found a 30-year-old man shot multiple times in the hands and legs.He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.Around 7:13 p.m., police said three people were shot on the 400 block of Annsbury Street in Hunting Park. A 32-year-old man was hit multiple times during a cookout, police said. He later died at the hospital.A 29-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man were also shot. Both victims were listed in stable condition at an area hospital.A 34-year-old woman is in critical condition after being shot in the chest around 8:28 p.m. on the 200 block of E. Indiana Avenue in Kensington. She is listed in critical condition.Around 9 p.m., police said a man was shot inside a business on the 2500 block of Ridge Avenue in Brewerytown. He is listed in stable condition at an area hospital.Just after 11 p.m. Monday, a man was killed in a shooting in West Philadelphia.Police said the shooting occurred on the 1500 block of North 62nd Street.The victim, a man who appeared to be in his mid-20s, was shot multiple times sitting in the driver's seat of a running pickup truck. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.Three homes were struck by stray bullets. No one inside the homes was injured."We're very fortunate in that respect," Small said.In all, police said 38 shots were fired in this incident from at least two separate guns.The victim's vehicle was hit more than 20 times by gunfire, police said.Officers found numerous surveillance cameras on the block which they hope will lead to the suspect.At around midnight Tuesday, police were called to a shooting in North Philadelphia.According to police, the suspect unloaded at least five shots at 9th and Luzerne streets.The bullets went into the driver's door of a car and struck a man, believed to be in his 30s, who was sitting in the passenger seat.He was shot twice in his chest and taken to the hospital where he died.There was no one else in the vehicle.Small said some of the bullets went completely through the vehicle, exiting the passenger side, and struck another parked car.Small said no spent shell casings were found at the scene which means a revolver may have been used.Numerous businesses in the area have surveillance camera which could help with the investigation.No arrests have been made in connection with these shootings. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.