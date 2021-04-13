Police investigate a triple shooting in Wilmington, Delaware

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Wilmington police are investigating a triple shooting.The shooting happened Tuesday just after 2 p.m. on the 1000 block of Pine Street.Officials say once police arrived, they located three victims.One of the victims was reported to be in cardiac arrest, police say.All three victims, whose identities remain unknown, are being transported to an area hospital for further evaluation.There are no further details on their conditions or a motive at this time.