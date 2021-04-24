Police investigate double shooting that left 2 dead in Wilmington, Delaware

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Wilmington police are investigating a fatal shooting that left two men dead.The shooting happened Friday just after 8:30 p.m. on the 300 block of Concord Avenue.Police say two 31-year-old men were located and transported to a nearby hospital, where they both died from their injuries.So far, no arrests have been made.This incident remains under investigation, and further details will be released when possible, officials say.Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Brian Conkey at (302) 576-3660.