Police investigate shooting that killed man in city's Spring Garden section

1 dead after argument ends with a shooting outside bar in Fairmount. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on August 11, 2018.

SPRING GARDEN (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead overnight.

Police say the incident occurred along the 1700 block of Fairmount Avenue in the city's Spring Garden section just after midnight.

Authorities arrived to the scene to find a man shot several times.

He was rushed to Temple University Hospital where he died a short time later.

No arrests have been made.

No word on what may have sparked the shooting.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsshooting
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Plane stolen by airline employee crashes near Seattle
Police: Armed and dangerous prisoner escapes custody
Tractor-trailer overturns after crashing into broken down car on I-495 in Claymont
6 cars swallowed by sinkhole under Pa. mall parking lot
Police: Passenger pulls gun on trooper, driver flees
Man shot and killed on his birthday after being ambushed in Feltonville
2 injured in apartment fire in Conshohocken
New details in fatal police-involved shooting in South Philadelphia
Show More
Man shot, killed after youth football practice at Millville school
Future of youth football league after man shot in Millville
2 injured in helicopter crash near Ocean City airport
Families of bone marrow donor and recipient meet in Wilmington
Pa. man sought for threats, including one to Trump
More News