Police investigate shooting that killed man in city's Spring Garden section

SPRING GARDEN (WPVI) --Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead overnight.
Police say the incident occurred along the 1700 block of Fairmount Avenue in the city's Spring Garden section just after midnight.
Authorities arrived to the scene to find a man shot several times.
He was rushed to Temple University Hospital where he died a short time later.
No arrests have been made.
No word on what may have sparked the shooting.
