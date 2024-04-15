WATCH LIVE

Police investigating after teenager stabbed in Mayfair section of Philadelphia

The suspect was described as being tall and wearing all-black clothing with white sneakers.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By 6abc Digital Staff
Monday, April 15, 2024
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a stabbing that left a teenager injured in the Mayfair section of Philadelphia.

Officers responded to the 3000 block of Cottman Avenue around 5:45 p.m. Sunday.

At the scene, police found a 16-year-old who had been stabbed in the back.

The teen was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital where he was placed in stable condition.

Police say the suspect in this incident is another 16-year-old boy.

The suspect was described as being tall and wearing all-black clothing with white sneakers.

No arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered.

There is no word yet on the motive behind the attack.

