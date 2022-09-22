Police-involved shooting in North Philadelphia, 2 in custody

Authorities say police were on the scene serving a warrant when shots were fired.

Action News is told police were on the scene serving a warrant when shots were fired.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two suspects are in custody following a police-involved shooting and a barricade in North Philadelphia.

It all unfolded around 6:05 a.m. Thursday on the 3100 block of North 6th Street.

Officers called for assistance.

Action News is told police fired a weapon during the incident.

SWAT units arrived due to the barricade. Just after 6:30 a.m., they said the property was clear.

No further details have been released about the two suspects.

No officers have been reported injured.

Police remain at the scene.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.