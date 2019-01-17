Police: Man, 61, shot in face at point-blank range over $20

Man shot in the face during North Phila. robbery. Katherine Scott reports during Action News Mornings on January 17, 2019.

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A 61-year-old man carrying $20 was shot at point-blank range during a violent robbery in North Philadelphia.

Authorities have recovered surveillance footage, which they have not released yet, that captures the robbery on camera.

Police say the victim was walking at 22nd and Cambria streets around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday when he was approached by five men.

Authorities say the suspects picked the man at random.

The victim told police the men searched his pockets and took his $20.

Then one of the suspects shot him at point-blank range.

"You can see one male going through his pockets. And that same male, after going through his pockets, put a gun right to his face for some unknown reason and fired a shot," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

The men ran away south on 21st. The only description police have of the suspects is that they were wearing dark-colored coats.

The victim is now stable, but has a bullet lodged in his face.

The violent night continued in Philadelphia. Police are also investigating an unrelated incident in Kensington.

A 30-year-old man told officers he was stabbed in the leg during a robbery around 11:30 p.m. at North 2nd and Huntingdon streets.

He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

