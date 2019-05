CHESTER HEIGHTS, Pa. (WPVI) -- A man from Delaware County has died after police said he was shot by his neighbor early Sunday.It happened around 3:30 a.m. on the 100 block of Bishop's Drive in Chester Heights.Police said Joseph Iavarone, 44, had been shot in the head and later died from his injury.John Ballas, 49, was arrested at the scene.Ballas is facing charges.