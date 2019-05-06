Police: Man running with rock, damaging cars shot by Philly resident

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- No charges have been filed after police say a resident shot a man who was allegedly running around with a rock and damaging cars in Philadelphia.It happened around 5:50 p.m. on the unit block of North 57th Street.Authorities tell Action News that a man was running around with a rock, yelling and damaging cars.That's when a 25-year-old man with a permit to carry shot the victim.The victim was transported to an area hospital where he's currently listed in stable condition.No word yet if the shooter will be charged.