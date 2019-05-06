PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- No charges have been filed after police say a resident shot a man who was allegedly running around with a rock and damaging cars in Philadelphia.
It happened around 5:50 p.m. on the unit block of North 57th Street.
Authorities tell Action News that a man was running around with a rock, yelling and damaging cars.
That's when a 25-year-old man with a permit to carry shot the victim.
The victim was transported to an area hospital where he's currently listed in stable condition.
No word yet if the shooter will be charged.
Police: Man running with rock, damaging cars shot by Philly resident
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More