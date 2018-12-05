SCAM

Police: Man scams $45K from 81-year-old woman, says son was in crash

EMBED </>More Videos

A man is accused of scamming $45,000 from an elderly woman on Long Island, detectives say.

NEW YORK --
Police are searching for the suspect accused of scamming $45,000 from an elderly woman in New York.

An unknown man reportedly contacted the 81-year-old Long Island victim and said that her son was arrested for being involved in a car accident that caused injuries.

The suspect told the victim that he needed $7,500 for bail money, police said.

He then went to the victim's home, where she gave the man the "bail money" in cash.

The suspect later requested another $7,500, claiming that the bail was raised. Police said the victim met with the suspect again for the payment.

The suspect then contacted the victim a third time, telling the elderly victim that a pregnant woman was injured in the accident and lost her child.

The suspect asked the victim for another $30,000, telling her that this would cover medical costs and, if paid in cash, would erase her son's criminal record.

The suspect's vehicle is described as a dark-colored four-door Honda.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
elderly womanscamu.s. & worldNew York
SCAM
John Bobbitt, homeless vet in GoFundMe scam, to appear in court
Homeless man charged in alleged GoFundMe scam waives extradition
Woman charged in alleged GoFundMe scam suspended from job
Lawyer shares secret audio recording in GoFundMe scandal
More scam
Top Stories
LIVE: State funeral for President George HW Bush today
NJ student acting as designated driver dies after crash with 'impaired' suspect
Officials: Amazon workers sickened by fumes in Robbinsville
AccuWeather: Snow for South Jersey, possibly for Philly
Postal worker discovers 2 dead outside of Whitemarsh home
7 injured in Newark crash involving DART bus
Pa. teacher says school fired her over her pregnancy
Brother of Eagles player Derek Barnett killed in hit-and-run
Show More
Philly named 'City of the Year' by GQ
President Trump to attend Army-Navy game in Philadelphia
USPS suspends regular delivery Wednesday for Day of Mourning
No charges for Philly cop after fatal shooting; new video released
Action News Morning Update
More News