Man stabbed in parking lot of Boston Market, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is in critical condition after police say he was stabbed in the parking lot of a Boston Market on Monday night.

It happened around 7 p.m. at the Boston Market located on the 4600 block of Cottman Avenue.



Police say they found the stabbing victim in the parking lot and rushed him to the hospital.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
