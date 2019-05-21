Man stabbed in parking lot of Boston Market, police say

@PPDCommish on scene of stabbing that happened at Boston Market parking lot. Victim in his 40s was taken to an area hospital. No arrests at the moment @6abc pic.twitter.com/iCs7LBriB6 — Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) May 21, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is in critical condition after police say he was stabbed in the parking lot of a Boston Market on Monday night.It happened around 7 p.m. at the Boston Market located on the 4600 block of Cottman Avenue.Police say they found the stabbing victim in the parking lot and rushed him to the hospital.No arrests have been made.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.