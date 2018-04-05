Police: Man stalked teens at King of Prussia Mall

EMBED </>More Videos

Stalking suspect at King of Prussia Mall. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on April 5, 2018. (WPVI)

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (WPVI) --
Upper Merion police are searching for a man accused of stalking two teenage girls at the King of Prussia Mall.

Police say the girls noticed the man following them around the mall for about an hour and a half.


He had a bike helmet with a cloth inside it.

It happened around 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 10th.

Police also released a photo of the suspect's possible vehicle.



Anyone with information is asked to call Upper Merion police.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsstalkingking of prussia mallKing of Prussia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News