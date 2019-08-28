Police: Pennsylvania man stole credit card info, picked up purchased goods at victim's home

EXETER TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Investigators in Berks County, Pennsylvania say a man not only stole someone's credit card information, he actually ordered more than $5,000 worth of goods to that victim's home, then picked it up.Police in Exeter Township say the thief sat outside his target's driveway on the 100 block of Fairway Drive, patiently waiting for his delivery back on August 12.He then left in a black Nissan Rogue Sport with New York license plates.Police are still trying to determine how the thief got the homeowner's credit card information in the first place.