Police: Pennsylvania man stole credit card info, picked up purchased goods at victim's home

EXETER TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Investigators in Berks County, Pennsylvania say a man not only stole someone's credit card information, he actually ordered more than $5,000 worth of goods to that victim's home, then picked it up.

Police in Exeter Township say the thief sat outside his target's driveway on the 100 block of Fairway Drive, patiently waiting for his delivery back on August 12.

He then left in a black Nissan Rogue Sport with New York license plates.

Police are still trying to determine how the thief got the homeowner's credit card information in the first place.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
exeter townshippennsylvania newstheftpennsylvaniacredit cardsidentity theft
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE VIDEO: Massive inferno engulfs Philadelphia church
Suspects wanted for vandalism in 2 Philly neighborhoods
Viral 26-pound cat has a home; shelter received over 3K applications
Dozens displaced, firefighter hospitalized in Mount Laurel condo fire
Meek Mill pleads guilty to misdemeanor, ending criminal case
Pa. man accused of pretending to be cop, preying on woman
New Jersey court ruling lets assisted suicide go ahead
Show More
DeSean Jackson reportedly suffers broken finger
Man steals poor box from Holmesburg church: Video
Company creates breath detector for pot and alcohol
Body of Pemberton man found, acquaintance charged with murder
Suspects wanted for stealing $30,000 in electronics from Germantown school
More TOP STORIES News