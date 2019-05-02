Man with machete attempts to abduct woman in parking lot, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police said a man armed with a machete attempted to abduct a woman in a South Philadelphia parking lot last month.In newly released surveillance video, the alleged attacker can be seen lurking around the parking lot of the Hawthorne Lofts on the 1200 block of Fitzwater Street around 5 a.m. on April 30.Police said when the victim, a 58-year-old woman, approached the suspect, he lunged from behind a vehicle while brandishing the machete and ordered the victim to get into the car.According to investigators, the victim threw the vehicle keys to the ground and ran away. Police said the suspect chased after her but was startled by an oncoming vehicle.Police said the suspect is considered dangerous and anyone who comes in contact with him should contact 911.If you have any information about this crime or this suspect, you are asked to contact the South Detective Division at 215-686-3013.