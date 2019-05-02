attempted abduction

Man with machete attempts to abduct woman in parking lot, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

The alleged attacker can be seen lurking around the parking lot of the Hawthorne Lofts on the 1200 block of Fitzwater Street.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police said a man armed with a machete attempted to abduct a woman in a South Philadelphia parking lot last month.

In newly released surveillance video, the alleged attacker can be seen lurking around the parking lot of the Hawthorne Lofts on the 1200 block of Fitzwater Street around 5 a.m. on April 30.

Police said when the victim, a 58-year-old woman, approached the suspect, he lunged from behind a vehicle while brandishing the machete and ordered the victim to get into the car.

According to investigators, the victim threw the vehicle keys to the ground and ran away. Police said the suspect chased after her but was startled by an oncoming vehicle.

Police said the suspect is considered dangerous and anyone who comes in contact with him should contact 911.

If you have any information about this crime or this suspect, you are asked to contact the South Detective Division at 215-686-3013.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphia newsattempted abductionphilly newsphiladelphia policesurveillance video
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ATTEMPTED ABDUCTION
Good Samaritan stops child kidnapping suspect from escaping
Sex offender tries to kidnap 2 kids at park, held down by family
Sex offender tries to kidnap 2 kids park, held down by family
NY woman lies about attempted kidnapping after baby's injury
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Officials: 2 off-duty Philly police officers arrested in Florida
Protesters disrupt 'Hawk-A-Palooza' at SJU
Philly police ID suspect wanted in shooting of teen outside store
AJ Freund: Disturbing details of Crystal Lake boy's death revealed in new documents
Delco teen thanks first responders who saved his life
AccuWeather: Very Warm, Late T'Storms Today
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas get married in Vegas
Show More
Former volunteer firefighter dies in Berks County fire
Woman accused of firing BB gun at kids
Dietz & Watson opening clothing store in Philly
Souderton Area High School bans backpacks following threat
8-year-old uses her 'Make-a-Wish' to help others
More TOP STORIES News