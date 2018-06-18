Police name 2 suspects in Upper Darby shooting

Police in Upper Darby have identified two suspects wanted for a shooting at a Chinese takeout restaurant.Investigators said they are searching for 26-year-old Timothy Price Junior and 27-year-old Oscar Seth-Murray.Price and Murray are wanted in connection with the Friday night shooting at the Good Luck restaurant on the 700 block of Garrett Road.A man was rushed to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition.A teenager, who was also shot, has been treated and released.If you know anything about the suspects, you are asked to call investigators.------