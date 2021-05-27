officer arrested

Bucks County police officer arrested on child pornography charges

Officer Matthew Reiss was hailed a hero in July 2020 for rescuing a horse from a barn fire.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Bucks Co. officer arrested on child porn charges

HILLTOWN TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Bucks County police officer from Montgomery County who was once hailed as a hero is now facing serious criminal charges.

Investigators say they found 10 images of child porn in email belonging to 47-year-old Matthew Reiss of Upper Hanover Township.

Reiss, an 18-year veteran of the Hilltown Township Police Department, was arrested and charged with 10 felony counts of possessing child pornography.

"We were angered and shocked at the allegations and are fully cooperating with the investigation. These acts, if true, would be a betrayal of his oath as a Police Officer, the public trust and the trust of his fellow Officers," Hilltown Township Police Chief Chris Engelhart said.



He was arraigned and his bail was set at $75,000. The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office said Reiss posted bail and was released.

Action News interviewed Reiss in July 2020 after his bodycam footage recorded the officer and his partner rescuing a horse from a barn fire in Hilltown Township.

EMBED More News Videos

CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Video shows the moment two officers with the Hilltown Township Police Department rushed to save a 22-year-old horse named Phoebe during a fire last week.



The Hilltown Township Police Department and Bucks County District Attorney's Office assisted the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office with this investigation.

Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub released this statement, "The Bucks County District Attorney's Office has cooperated and worked with Montgomery County authorities since being made aware of the investigation into Matthew Reiss. This office protects all victims, even when the accused perpetrator is an officer of the law. We will evaluate all Bucks County criminal cases in which Reiss played a role."

Since his arrest, the Hilltown Township Police Department has placed Reiss on administrative leave.

A preliminary hearing is set for June 7.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hilltown townshipupper hanover townshipofficer arrestedofficer chargedpolice officer
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OFFICER ARRESTED
Judge approves refiled assault-related charges against former officer
Officer among 4 arrested in attempted child luring case in NJ
Pa. cop arrested for child porn now faces 1,700 felony charges
Former police chief facing dozens of attempted murder charges
TOP STORIES
Homicide investigation in North Philly, lockdown lifted at school
Teen killed, father injured in shooting outside South Jersey Walmart
Hospital making changes after delayed communication about shooting
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Show More
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
More TOP STORIES News