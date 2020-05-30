Police sergeant, DWI suspect injured in North Philadelphia head-on crash

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A police sergeant is recovering from a head-on crash that left another person critically injured in North Philadelphia.

It happened around 1 a.m. Saturday on North 24th Street and Allegheny Avenue.

According to authorities, the sergeant was traveling east on Allegheny when another driver traveling west crossed the center line and hit the sergeant.

The sergeant was taken to the hospital with a leg injury.

The driver of the striking vehicle is in critical condition with multiple injuries.

He faces charges of Driving While Intoxicated.

Police said a syringe was also found in his car.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north philadelphiapolice officer injureddwicrash
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 dead after vehicle collides with NJ Transit bus
Protesters to kneel at City Hall to honor George Floyd
Gov. fully mobilizes Minnesota National Guard following Floyd's death
LIVE: MN governor speaks after officer charged in George Floyd's death
Philly residents, DA Krasner disgusted over George Floyd death
Woman killed in first of 2 crashes on NJ Turnpike
Take 2 for SpaceX's 1st astronaut launch with more storms
Show More
4 teens shot, 2 men injured in another Philly violent night
Six Flags Great Adventure reopens drive-thru safari
AccuWeather: Warm, Less Humid
Road rage may have led to Mill Creek crash, police say
3 guards stabbed Phila. Industrial Correctional Center: Sources
More TOP STORIES News