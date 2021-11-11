officer injured

Allentown, Pennsylvania officer responding to fire involved in chaotic crash

Three people, including the police officer, were taken to an area hospital for treatment.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Allentown officer responding to fire involved in chaotic crash

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- An Allentown, Pennsylvania police officer who was responding to a rowhome fire on Thursday morning was involved in a chaotic crash.

According to police, the officer was on his way to the fire in the 1100 block of Tilghman Street when he crashed.

The police cruiser landed upside down and two other cars were heavily damaged.

Three people, including the officer, were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

No additional information was immediately available.

MORE TOP STORIES:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
allentownofficer injuredpennsylvania newsrowhouse firepolice officer
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OFFICER INJURED
Video shows suspects wanted for firing at officers
Gunman on the loose after 11 shots fired at Philadelphia police
Police officer's bee sting leads to heart attack, brain injury
Officials: State trooper hit by motorcyclist in Chester Co.
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Police ID 55-year-old woman killed in South Philly shooting
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
AccuWeather: Turning Windy And Colder
Watch the full 2021 6abc/Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Local deals you can't miss this Black Friday
Show More
Top 6: Where to eat while shopping at Cherry Hill Mall
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Mother reunited with family after 7.5 months in hospital
Teen shot while inside car in South Philly: Police
Black Friday: Mall hours for Thanksgiving weekend in Philly region
More TOP STORIES News