Allentown, Pennsylvania officer responding to fire involved in chaotic crash

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- An Allentown, Pennsylvania police officer who was responding to a rowhome fire on Thursday morning was involved in a chaotic crash.According to police, the officer was on his way to the fire in the 1100 block of Tilghman Street when he crashed.The police cruiser landed upside down and two other cars were heavily damaged.Three people, including the officer, were taken to an area hospital for treatment.No additional information was immediately available.