Limerick Township officer escorts large snake found in garden to new home

LIMERICK TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A police officer in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania didn't bat an eye when he responded to a public service request for a slithery intruder.

Limerick Township police shared a video of the officer coaxing a snake from his patrol car after he was tasked with removing the creature from a homeowner's garden on Wednesday.

The large snake was transported to a nature preserve.

Although this particular officer got a laugh out of it, saying he didn't know how the reptile got out of the cuffs, the police department said "please don't expect this from all officers. Sincerely, those of us that don't like snakes."