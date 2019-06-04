teen shot

Pregnant teen critical after struck by stray bullets in Port Richmond, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police said a pregnant teen is in critical condition after she shot while in the passenger seat of a moving vehicle on Monday night.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. near Emerald and Clarence streets in the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia.

According to Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small, the 18-year-old woman was traveling in a Chevy Impala when shots rang out nearby.

EMBED More News Videos

A teenager is fighting for her life after police say she was shot while in the passenger seat of a vehicle on Monday night.



At least 30 shots were fired at the scene from at least two seperate weapons, including some from a rifle, Small said.

The woman was shot multiple times in her upper body. She was taken to Temple University Hospital where she is in critical condition.

Police said at least three nearby homes occupied by young children were also struck, but no one inside was hurt.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

EMBED More News Videos

A teenager is fighting for her life as reported by Dann Cuellar during Action News at 11 on June 3, 2019.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphia newscrimegun violenceshootingteen shotpregnant womanguns
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TEEN SHOT
Teen shot after bullet comes through bedroom window in North Philly
Dad shoots and kills teen who had paintball gun, police say
Philly police ID suspect wanted in shooting of teen outside store
Teenager shot during armed robbery in Feltonville
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2-alarm apartment fire in Chester Co. renders dozens homeless
Pa. native Emma Boettcher defeats 'Jeopardy' star James Holzhauer
Numerous Philly officers under investigation for racist, violent posts
Philly ranked No. 1 in 'most bed bug-infested cities list
Troubleshooters: Investigating sales tactics by solar panel companies
AccuWeather: Another Beauty
Fisherman reels in more than fish, nearly 50 kilos of cocaine
Show More
Camden County police searching for missing Philly woman
Residents see purple water after pump malfunction
Chester Co. student expelled for issuing alleged threats
Name released of Philly firefighter who died at NJ triathlon
Bear sighting creates a stir in Bethlehem neighborhood
More TOP STORIES News