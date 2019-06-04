Pregnant teen critical after struck by stray bullets in Port Richmond, police say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5328945" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A teenager is fighting for her life after police say she was shot while in the passenger seat of a vehicle on Monday night.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5328996" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A teenager is fighting for her life as reported by Dann Cuellar during Action News at 11 on June 3, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police said a pregnant teen is in critical condition after she shot while in the passenger seat of a moving vehicle on Monday night.It happened around 9:30 p.m. near Emerald and Clarence streets in the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia.According to Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small, the 18-year-old woman was traveling in a Chevy Impala when shots rang out nearby.At least 30 shots were fired at the scene from at least two seperate weapons, including some from a rifle, Small said.The woman was shot multiple times in her upper body. She was taken to Temple University Hospital where she is in critical condition.Police said at least three nearby homes occupied by young children were also struck, but no one inside was hurt.No arrests have been made.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.