Video shows teens running from gunfire after basketball game sparks argument; 13-year-old shot

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One teen was shot and another child was injured after a shooting in Philadelphia's West Oak Lane section.

Police say the shooting may have been the result of a basketball game between two groups of teenagers.

Video, obtained by Action News, shows six teens running for their lives as gunshots rang out.

The shootings happened down the street from the Simons Rec Center right after the game and as officers were patrolling about a block away around 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Action News is told there was apparently an argument during that game.

The group of teens were walking in a driveway off the 2100 block of East Walnut Lane, near Woolston Avenue, when the gunfire began.

"Multiple juveniles -- teenagers who were with the 13-year-old who got shot -- they ran up and approached this uniformed police officer who was in the 6800 block of Limekiln Pike saying their friend had been shot a few blocks away in the 2100 block of Walnut Lane," Chief Inspector Scott Small, with the Philadelphia Police Department, explained.

Officers say they found the 13-year-old with a gunshot wound to the foot and rushed him to the hospital, adding that he is fortunate to have only been hit once.

Action News is also told two males fired 13 shots at the group of teens.

A 12-year-old boy, who police say had nothing to do with this, was sitting in an SUV that was parked in a nearby driveway when it was struck six times by stray bullets. He was cut by shattered glass and was treated at the hospital.

Investigators say the shooters then ran from the scene.

Neighbors say they can't wrap their minds around how an argument on the court could lead to a shooting and are concerned about how kids are getting their hands on guns.

"I'm just figuring out where they get these guns from and that's the only way they can solve issues by shooting?" said one neighbor.

"We believe they may be juvenile teenagers, maybe around the same age as the 13-year-old who was shot, so we're very concerned as to where they got that weapon because you can't be in possession of a handgun on the streets of Philadelphia unless you're 21 years of age or older," Small added.

Police said they are checking for additional surveillance video.

