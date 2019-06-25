EXCLUSIVE: Philly police recruit who planned to cheat on written exam speaks out

Authorities say one cadet obtained answers to the department exam and distributed those answers to others. However, the 10 cadets never got to take the test.
An internal investigation was launched after police learned of their plan to cheat, but all 10 cadets in question resigned one-by-one by the end of last week.
Two former recruits shared this photo of an answer key they were given before a test at the academy. They allege this type of “cheating” has been part of the culture there for years. @6abc pic.twitter.com/y6sxr8xETG— Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) June 25, 2019
Olivier Mardi says he got an answer key from another cadet, who had been through this portion of the instruction but was put into their class after returning to training earlier this year.
Mardi says he was not the only one to get the answer key.
"The whole class, the whole class had it, like the whole class," said Mardi.
Since the test was supposed to be an open book test, he said write it on the back of our book, and compare it to the insert of the test.
According to Mardi, the test was supposed to be June 6, they got the cheat sheet June 5. The very same day he got caught.
#EXCLUSIVE: Almost a dozen cadets resign after allegedly planning to cheat on a written exam. One former cadet isn’t excusing his actions but shares how it all went down. pic.twitter.com/vpiSULVXKs— Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) June 25, 2019
"Our SO screamed everybody get out, get out, get out. I come outside and they went through everybody's backpack, locker," recounted Mardi.
"Did they find the answer key in your back pack?," asked reporter Christie Ileto.
"Yes," said Mardi.
"Everybody knows about the answer key. Some recruits had memorized it, instead of writing it down," he added.
The incident is yet another black eye for the department who last week yanked 72 officers off the street amid a probe of controversial Facebook posts.
"I'm not saying I was right for writing the answers down, I think it's not fair," said Mardi.