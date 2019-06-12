Police: Relative sought after child, 7, brings gun to school in South Jersey

GALLOWAY TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- Police in South Jersey are searching for a man who authorities say is responsible for a first-grade student bringing a gun to school last week.

It happened June 6 around 3 p.m. at the Atlantic Community Charter School in Galloway Township, New Jersey.

Police say a 7-year-old child unknowingly brought a loaded 9mm handgun to school in a backpack.

Lamar Keith Williamson / Galloway Twp. Police Department



According to police, the child's relative, Lamar Keith Williamson, allegedly put the gun in the backpack.

Williamson is now being sought by police.

He is facing charges of endangering the welfare of children, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon by a prohibited person.

Police say there was no danger to the students.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at (609)- 652-1234.
