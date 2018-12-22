Police: Report of shots fired at Christiana Mall in Delaware, no evidence found

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4946021" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Video from the Christiana Mall in Delaware

It was a frightening scene at the Christiana Mall in Delaware Friday night.Several shoppers reported "shots fired" just before 9 p.m. which lead to the mall being locked down and evacuated.One witness says she saw two people fighting and after the tussle heard gunshots.Several state troopers were already on security detail at the mall because of the busy holiday shopping weekend.Police say a sweep of the mall found no evidence that a shooting actually took place.Authorities credit training for an active shooter event for the quick response.Troopers set up a staging area for shoppers to be reunited.No injuries were reported.The Christiana Mall is expected to open on time Saturday at 8 a.m.------