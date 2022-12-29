Police bodycam video shows officers rescuing woman from submerged car

A dramatic rescue was caught on police body cameras after a woman drove her car into a pond in Manheim Township, Lancaster County.

MANHEIM TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A dramatic rescue was caught on police body cameras after a woman drove her car into a pond in Manheim Township, Lancaster County.

This happened last Thursday night near the intersection of Oregon Pike and Valleybrook Road.

One body camera video shows an officer jumping into the water. Someone is heard to say "how many people are in there?" and another person responds, "just one."

Moments later another officer jumps into the water from the other side of the pond.

We're told Manheim Township Officers Kyle Carner and Anthony DiClemente broke the driver's side window to get the woman out.

The rescue happened just as the vehicle went completely underwater.

One of the body camera videos came from an officer who was in the water. The officers can be heard asking if anyone else was in the car.

A voice can be heard saying "no."

The 59-year-old driver from Lancaster was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.

The investigation determined that she misjudged the turn and drove into the pond.