Police search for 2 suspects after Quakertown chase

QUAKERTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania State Troopers have brought K-9 units in to help search for two people that led them on a chase in Quakertown, Bucks County.Police said the chase ended when the male suspects abandoned their stolen car around 2 a.m. Wednesday in the backyard of a home on South 7th Street near Lafayette Drive.Then they took off on foot.Police have not said what led to the chase.