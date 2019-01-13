U.S. & WORLD

Police search for missing mom in Texas

Police search for missing mom in Texas.

A mother in Texas has been missing for more than a week and her family is begging for the public's help.

Thirty-eight-year-old Emily Wade was last seen last Saturday night.

Her mother says she went missing after Emily told her she was going to a co-worker's house for pizza and a movie.

A friend at the house told police Emily drove away that night and hasn't been heard from since.

"It's the worst pain I've had in my whole life but the thought of a missing daughter not knowing if she's safe if she's hungry, " said Shirley Wade, Emily's mom.

And adding to the mystery, the family says Emily's bank account and cellphone have not been used since her disappearance.

