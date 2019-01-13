Police search for missing mom in Texas

A mother in Texas has been missing for more than a week and her family is begging for the public's help.Thirty-eight-year-old Emily Wade was last seen last Saturday night.Her mother says she went missing after Emily told her she was going to a co-worker's house for pizza and a movie.A friend at the house told police Emily drove away that night and hasn't been heard from since."It's the worst pain I've had in my whole life but the thought of a missing daughter not knowing if she's safe if she's hungry, " said Shirley Wade, Emily's mom.And adding to the mystery, the family says Emily's bank account and cellphone have not been used since her disappearance.------