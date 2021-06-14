Philadelphia police seek help identifying suspects in shooting at Federal Donuts

The shooting happened shortly after 1 p.m. at Federal Donuts in the 700 block of North 7th Street.
According to police, a 27-year-old man -- who authorities believe was the intended target -- was being chased by two people when he ran into the Federal Donuts.
A 14-year-old male, who was sitting inside the business with his family, was caught in the crossfire when the suspects started shooting, according to Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw. The teen was shot twice in the left leg.
Anyone with information is asked to call 215-686-TIPS (8477) or 911.