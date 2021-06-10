14-year-old among 2 injured after shooting inside Federal Donuts in North Philly

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10772123" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police provide update on double shooting inside Federal Donuts on June 10, 2021.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A young teenager is among two injured after gunfire erupted inside a North Philadelphia doughnut shop on Thursday afternoon.The shooting happened shortly after 1 p.m. at Federal Donuts in the 700 block of North 7th Street.According to police, a 27-year-old man -- who authorities believe was the intended target -- was being chased by two people when he ran into the Federal Donuts.A 14-year-old male, who was sitting inside the business with his family, was caught in the crossfire when the suspects started shooting, according to Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw.Police say the teen was shot twice in the left leg and is now hospitalized in stable condition.The 27-year-old victim is currently listed in critical condition after being shot multiple times."I heard a bunch of shots go off that I thought were fireworks at first. I looked out my back window and I saw a mom and her daughter standing over here against the wall behind a house taking cover," recalled Tyler Barton who lives nearby."There were people jumping behind the counters from what I heard. I could hear it (the shooting) inside my house, in my room clear as day," added Barton.Investigators are working to determine if this shooting is connected with a shooting on Wednesday night in the 800 block of North 10th Street that injured a 30-year-old man.As of Thursday, 86 juveniles have been shot, including 19 fatally, in Philadelphia in 2021."We're tired of this. We need to stop the killing because it's made very clear that it's going to take more than the police to get this to cease," said Outlaw.Neighbors living around the scene of the shooting also say something needs to be done."I just think the youth of our community lacks the outreach to start on the right path earlier," said neighbor Aaron C.That same message was echoed earlier on Thursday at an anti-violence rally in South Philadelphia at Wharton Square Park."My kids have lost friends from gun violence, it's just sad," said Serena Gary. "They need role models. They need mentors. They need to have a big brother, big sister program -- anything just to keep them out of trouble."No arrests have been made in connection with this shooting.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.