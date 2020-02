Pictured: Suspects sought for causing a panic inside a Walmart in Warminster Township, Pennsylvania

WARMINSTER TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Bucks County are looking for at least four men who caused panic inside a Walmart store.Witnesses tell police the men entered the store on East Street Road in Warminster Township around 1:45 p.m. Saturday.They say the men started yelling things like 'active shooter,' 'gun,' and, 'get down on the ground.'The men then left the store and drove off in a silver or light blue Nissan Rogue. They were in the company of a female, police said.The vehicle had Pennsylvania license plate KCT-3096.Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (215) 672-1000.