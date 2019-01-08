NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Philadelphia police say they had to discharge their weapons after the same two pit bulls that killed a dog two weeks ago attacked again.
It happened around 7:20 p.m. Monday along the 1900 block of Goodnaw Street in Bustleton.
Police responded to a report of dogs attacking a woman and her poodle.
Two officers arrived to the scene and shot at the dogs, striking them, in an effort to stop the attack.
Both pit bulls were wounded, but survived.
Police are not sure if the poodle they pounced on will survive.
The woman suffered an injury to her hand.
It was approximately two weeks ago that Jason Colucci, a resident on the block, shared his story about the same dogs getting out and killing his beloved dog Champ.
In addition to killing Champ, the dogs also bit Colucci, as well as his landlord.
Colucci said he was told the pit bulls would be quarantined for a week. Police say they found out that the dogs were only held one day.
No officers were injured in the incident.
