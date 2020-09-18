Murder suspect arrested after standoff with police in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A murder suspect was arrested after a standoff police on Friday evening in North Philadelphia.Police attempted to take that suspect into custody just before 6 p.m. and, after a brief foot chase, the suspect entered a property on the 1400 block of W. Clearfield Street.SWAT was called in after officials called the incident a barricade. The man made his way on to the roof of the property.He was taken into custody just before 7:30 p.m.There were no immediate details available on the crime he was wanted for.