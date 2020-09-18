Murder suspect arrested after standoff with police in North Philadelphia

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A murder suspect was arrested after a standoff police on Friday evening in North Philadelphia.

Police attempted to take that suspect into custody just before 6 p.m. and, after a brief foot chase, the suspect entered a property on the 1400 block of W. Clearfield Street.

SWAT was called in after officials called the incident a barricade. The man made his way on to the roof of the property.
He was taken into custody just before 7:30 p.m.

There were no immediate details available on the crime he was wanted for.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north philadelphiasafetycrimegun safety
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspects sought after shots fired at 3 plainclothes officers
Bars, restaurant owners say Gov. Wolf's new mandate is 'double-edge sword'
2 dead, 14 wounded by gunfire at party in Rochester, New York
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87
What's next for the Supreme Court after Justice Ginsburg's death?
Gov. Murphy 'shocked, disgusted' following shooting at officers' home
AccuWeather: Breezy And Cool This Weekend
Show More
Philly police cracking down on illegal dirt bike, ATV activity
Fans, stores, restaurants prepare for tailgating ban at Eagles home opener
TikTok influencer reacts to looming ban on app in the U.S.
Disgraced mogul Harvey Weinstein stripped of UK honor
Community reflects on the legacy of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
More TOP STORIES News