Police: Thieves target NE Philly Target, steal $14K in electronics

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are searching for a pair of brazen thieves who targeted a popular retailer in Northeast Philadelphia multiple times.Northeast Detectives say a man and woman orchestrated a plan to pose as customers at the Target on the 7400 block of Bustleton Avenue on July 7 before the store closed for the evening.Lt. Dennis Rosenbaum described to Action News how the suspects carried out their crime."They hide in the store for hours, and then they lurk around the store, and they make it a shopping spree like it's their own stuff," Rosenbaum said. "(They) grab some suitcases and they fill it with high-end items. They're not in a rush. They walk out of the store and off they go."They left behind several smashed out display cases and shattered glass in aisles, stealing more than $14,000 worth of stolen electronics.This wasn't the first time they've carried out this type of lawlessness.Police say back in May, the same woman hid in a clothing rack before the store closed. She later made off with $500 worth of clothes in a stolen suitcase.Alarmed with the news, customers said they had no idea what employees were talking about at the registers until they saw the surveillance video.If you recognize the pair in the surveillance video, you're asked to contact police at 215-686-TIPS.