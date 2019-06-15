Police: Woman arrested for jewelry theft at Main Line store

RADNOR, Pa. (WPVI) -- Radnor police have made an arrest in a Main Line Jewelry theft.Surveillance video captured the woman nonchalantly concealing two items of jewelry from the Little House Shop in the Eagle Village Shops on Lancaster Avenue on May 11, then driving off in a Mercedes-Benz SUV.Friday night, detectives are thanking the public for tips that led to the arrest of 45-year-old Anda Franc of King of Prussia.