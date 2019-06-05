Police: Woman found dead near river along Kelly Drive

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police in Philadelphia are investigating after a body was found near the river along Kelly Drive on Wednesday.

The discovery was made around 1:42 p.m. near Kelly Drive and Brewery Hill Drive.

Police say the woman was found by a passerby near the river. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

No weapon or drug paraphernalia was found at the scene.

The woman's identity has not yet been released.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphia newsbody founddeath investigation
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
South Street businesses close early on weekends to help curb crowds
Show More
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Woman and man hospitalized after shooting in Kingsessing
4 cars collide outside Channel 6 studios
'Armed and dangerous' pair wanted by N.J. State Police
More TOP STORIES News