Police: Woman found dead near river along Kelly Drive

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police in Philadelphia are investigating after a body was found near the river along Kelly Drive on Wednesday.
The discovery was made around 1:42 p.m. near Kelly Drive and Brewery Hill Drive.
Police say the woman was found by a passerby near the river. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
No weapon or drug paraphernalia was found at the scene.
The woman's identity has not yet been released.
