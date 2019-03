EMBED >More News Videos Philadelphia police are investigating after they say a store owner shot a would-be robber as reported by Annie McCormick during Action News at 11 on March 14, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The suspect in an attempted robbery in West Philadelphia has died after being shot by a store owner, police said.It happened at a store near 54th Street and Wyalusing Avenue.Police say a man in his 20s entered the store wearing a ski mask with intentions on committing a robbery.That's when he was shot one time in the abdomen by the store owner.Police found a man fitting the suspect's description behind the wheel of a Pontiac nearby.He was rushed to the hospital where he later died.The store owner was not hurt.