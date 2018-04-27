Cautious Optimism in Philly After Historic Korean Summit

Jin Soo Lim is visiting Elkins Park from South Korea. When he heard of the historic summit between North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean president Moon Jae-In he was thrilled with the prospects.Kim exclaimed, "It's awesome!"The leaders agreed to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula. Later this year, the war between the two nations that began in 1950 will formally end, converting the armistice from 1953 into a peace treaty.Eugene Y. Park, Korea Foundation Associate Professor of History at the University of Pennsylvania, said, "I wouldn't say it's a breakthrough. It's too early to tell, but we certainly passed a milestone."Park explains a number of factors led to this point, including President Donald Trump's unconventional leadership and willingness to sit down with Kim. "The public's perception is such that we cannot allow North Korea to continue to develop its nuclear weapons program."Park surmises Kim wants to secure the future of his regime and build a stronger North Korean economy. Both nations have agreed to expand civilian exchanges and pursue joint sporting and cultural events. Yet there are those, suspicious of Kim's motives, including Chong Pang of Cheltenham, "No trust!"Shin Kang of Cheltenham shared his perspective too."It is good. It is welcome. But I'm personally in suspicion and doubt." He went on, "There is propaganda, but there's no specific announcement or actual plan."There are a lot of details still to be worked out.-----