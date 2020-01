Delaware lawmakers want to push back school year after Labor Day

DOVER, Delaware (WPVI) -- There is a new effort to push back the start of the academic school year in Delaware.In a bipartisan bill, lawmakers want to require all districts to start after Labor Day.The sponsors cite reports from Maryland and Virginia showing a similar change would lead to more revenue, specifically from hospitality and travel. A report by the Virginia Restaurant, Lodging and Travel Association estimates that $369 million would be lost if schools were not required to start after Labor Day, according to the bill.If approved, the act would take effect for the 2020-2021 school year.