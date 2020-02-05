state of the union

State of the Union 2020: Democratic Women's Caucus wears white in show of solidarity

WASHINGTON -- Members of the Democratic Women's Caucus wore white to the State of the Union Tuesday night in a show of solidarity.

In a tweet, the caucus said its members wore white "to show our persistence as we fight #ForThePeople...to stand against @realDonaldTrump's dangerous policies...to make sure the voices of women and families are heard...and to let @POTUS know that we're not backing down."



SEE ALSO: How to watch the 2020 State of the Union live

White is commonly associated with the women's suffrage movement. This August will mark the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th amendment, which gave women the right to vote.

Some also are wearing green Equal Rights Amendment pins ahead of an expected House vote on the issue this month. Look, too, for red-white-and-blue-striped lapel pins to highlight climate change.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicswashington d.c.democratscongressstate of the union
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STATE OF THE UNION
Rush Limbaugh to receive Presidential Medal of Freedom at SOTU
Fact Check: Trump's State of the Union address
Designated survivor: What to know about government's contingency plan
State of the Union 2020: Watch Pres. Trump's SOTU speech live
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
State of the Union 2020: Watch Pres. Trump's SOTU speech live
Man armed with brick shot after attacking off-duty Philly police sergeant
Dogs 'terrorizing' NJ community, police say
Fact Check: Trump's State of the Union address
Designated survivor: What to know about government's contingency plan
Cold case investigation prompts search in Deptford, N.J.
Some call it revitalization. Others call it an erosion of cultural history
Show More
FICO credit scoring changes: What to do to now
Men say guns used to film video at rec center 'are not real'
Buttigieg, Sanders in lead after 1st round of Iowa caucuses data released
Spring-like temps aren't the best for plants enthusiasts
Sports Illustrated honors Kobe Bryant with 100-page special edition
More TOP STORIES News